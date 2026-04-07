'I was not bluffing Microsoft, and I'm doing it again': apparently disgruntled researcher leaks worrying Windows zero-day security flaw
Researchers confirm the bug works
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
- Researcher leaked BlueHammer Windows exploit code
- Flaw enables local privilege escalation to SYSTEM
- Microsoft urges coordinated disclosure, exploit reliability uncertain
A security researcher, seemingly unsatisfied with how Microsoft handles vulnerability disclosures, has apparently decided to leak the exploit code for a zero-day flaw in the Windows operating system (OS).
In a short post published on their Blogspot page, a person with the alias Chaotic Eclipse leaked the code for a bug called BlueHammer, a privilege escalation flaw that allows local attackers to gain SYSTEM or elevated admin permissions on the target endpoint.
“I was not bluffing Microsoft and I'm doing it again,” they said, before sharing a GitHub repository for BlueHammer.Article continues below