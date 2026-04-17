Researcher “Chaotic Eclipse” discloses new Microsoft Defender zero‑day dubbed RedSun

Flaw enables local privilege escalation to SYSTEM by abusing Defender’s file rewrite behavior

Comes days after BlueHammer release; Microsoft says it investigates and supports coordinated disclosure

The same disgruntled researcher who recently disclosed a zero-day vulnerability in Windows has now done it again, this time targeting Microsoft Defender, the operating system’s native antivirus solution.

A researcher with the alias “Chaotic Eclipse” has posted a proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit for a vulnerability they named “RedSun”. It is a local privilege escalation flaw that allows malicious actors SYSTEM privileges in the latest versions of Windows 10, Windows 11, and Windows Server, with Windows Defender enabled.

"When Windows Defender realizes that a malicious file has a cloud tag, for whatever stupid and hilarious reason, the antivirus that's supposed to protect decides that it is a good idea to just rewrite the file it found again to its original location," Chaotic Eclipse wrote. "The PoC abuses this behavior to overwrite system files and gain administrative privileges."

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