Channeling the 'timeless style of the franchise' Sony's next limited edition DualSense lets you embrace your inner Man with the Golden Gun and I simply must add it to my collection

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The 007 First Light Limited Edition DualSense on a 007-themed gold and black background
(Image credit: Sony/PlayStation/Amazon MGM)
  • A new 007 First Light Limited Edition DualSense controller has been announced by Sony
  • As usual, the pad will cost $84.99 / £74.99
  • Preorders begin next week on April 17 before the controller releases alongside the game on May 27

Sony has announced a brand-new variant of its DualSense wireless controller set to launch alongside 007 First Light this year.

The 007 First Light Limited Edition Dualsense controller will launch alongside the game on May 27, and pre-orders begin in a matter of days. Next week, in fact, on April 17.

As is usual for Sony's limited edition pads, it will cost you $84.99 / €84.99 / £74.99, and have all the excellent features we've come to know and love from the PS5 controller, from haptics to adaptive triggers and great PC compatibility.

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