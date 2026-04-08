Ubuntu raises RAM expectations during ongoing global memory shortages

New requirement reflects modern software demands rather than system inefficiency

Older hardware struggles as baseline memory expectations continue rising

Canonical has quietly raised the minimum RAM requirement for Ubuntu 26.04 LTS by 50%, now requiring at least 6GB of memory alongside a dual-core 2GHz CPU and 25GB of storage.

The timing of this change could hardly be worse, as global component shortages continue to drive memory prices higher and limit availability for PC builders and upgraders.

The last time Ubuntu increased its minimum RAM requirements was in 2018, when Ubuntu 18.04 LTS required 4GB instead of 1GB.

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What the new requirement actually means for users

Ubuntu experts at OMG Ubuntu characterized this revision as "an honesty bump" rather than a genuine increase in system demands.

The core operating system is not more resource-hungry than previous versions, but Canonical recognizes that modern workflows require more memory.

The latest GNOME desktop environment, current web browsers, and typical multitasking patterns do not perform well on systems with only 4GB of RAM.

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS will still install on machines that do not meet the new specification, but users should expect poor performance on lower-memory configurations.