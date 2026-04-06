Acer Connect M6E 5G delivers 28 hours of active use without frequent charging interruptions

Its IP68 rating ensures protection against dust and temporary water immersion

Wi-Fi 6E and 2x2 MIMO reduce congestion in crowded environments

Acer has launched a mobile Wi-Fi device in the UK to address uneven access to stable internet connections across both dense cities and remote regions.

Available starting at £199.99, the Acer Connect M6E 5G is built for business travellers, event production teams, and hybrid workers who cannot rely on spotty public Wi-Fi or fragile consumer hotspots.

This device enables seamless movement between environments by eliminating manual provider switching, particularly during travel or field operations.

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Built for durability and extended use

The M6E is engineered to survive conditions that would destroy most consumer networking gear.

Its IP68 rating means the unit is completely dustproof and can withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes.

An 8,000 mAh battery provides up to 28 hours of active use, allowing a full day of productivity without hunting for power outlets - and when it runs out of power, it supports fast charging via USB-C port, which minimizes downtime between work sessions.

"The Acer Connect M6E 5G is more than a convenience; it’s a productivity insurance policy," says Darren Calow Business Development Manager of Accessories & Gadgets at Acer UK.

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"For the nomad worker or the event team operating in high-pressure environments, it provides the freedom of a private, secure, and ultra-fast 5G bubble that fits in a pocket."

On the connectivity front, the M6E leverages Wi-Fi 6E technology, including the 6 GHz band and 2x2 MIMO to reduce network congestion in crowded environments.

The device can support up to 20 connected devices simultaneously, enabling entire event teams to stay online through a single unit.