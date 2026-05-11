The Steam Machine has a new reference in Steam's database, and it means we could be seeing it arrive very soon
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By Isaiah Williams published
Is it finally the moment we've been awaiting?
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- The Steam Machine looks imminent as users spot package references via the Steam database
- Valve's Steam Controller is now sold via reservation to fend off scalpers
- The Steam Machine may also be sold via a reservation queue, as the package references are in a reservation system code
Gamers are still anticipating the Steam Machine, after delays left Valve forced to adjust its early 2026 original slate — but a new development means it may be on the horizon.
As reported by