Reliable technology now rivals pay as a core workplace expectation

Meeting failures continue disrupting workflows across both hybrid and office environments

Time loss from technical issues steadily erodes productivity during routine meetings

The modern British workplace has arrived at an uncomfortable crossroads where employees now rank reliable technology almost as highly as their monthly pay, new research has claimed.

A report from Owl Labs found good technology access is important to 89% of UK workers, placing it just behind compensation at 92% and a supportive manager at 91%.

This near-tie reveals a striking reality: seamless digital tools have become non-negotiable for the workforce.

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Meeting technology failures dominate daily workflows

Technical failures have increasingly become the primary source of frustration for workers participating in hybrid meetings across different environments

Three in four UK employees report experiencing challenges during these interactions, with 79% admitting they lose time to technical difficulties.

Audio echo or distortion affects 78% of workers, while 74% find themselves missing crucial visual cues.

“When meeting technology fails, it doesn’t just cause mild annoyance — it undermines wellbeing and derails collaboration,” notes Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs.

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The report found the average worker wastes six and a half minutes per meeting simply getting equipment to function properly.

Younger employees, despite their reputation as digital natives, are not immune to these struggles - 82% of Gen Z and 79% of Millennials report time lost to tech issues, compared with 73% of Gen X and 72% of Boomers.

Even more surprisingly, full-time office workers face the greatest difficulties, with 83% experiencing technical delays versus 77% of hybrid workers.