Half of IT professionals say they're pestered with simple, everyday tech problems

AI at the helpdesk could troubleshoot and potentially fix without distracting IT teams

Cross-department collaboration could also iron out frequent issues

New research has claimed most companies still lack the right IT tools to get work done efficiently, leading to huge losses in time for workers at all levels.

More than half (53%) of UK IT professionals surveyed by TOPdesk admit they're frequently asked to fix everyday tech problems that employees could probably resolve themselves with the right tools and resources.

A lack of self-service systems in particular is pushing employees to rely on IT teams for even the most minor disruptions, pulling them away from more meaningful work.

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IT teams are wasting time on trivial issues

At the same time, there's a clear mismatch in terms of responsibility – 52% of IT workers think employees cause most issues, but 64% agree that employees don't understand IT well enough to fix them even if they are relatively simple fixes.

As for the fix, more than half (55%) believe AI could improve IT helpdesks by adding automation and self-service support to reduce some of the unnecessary workload. However at this stage, only around one in three use automation in service desk tickets (36%) or first-line IT support (34%). A fifth (19%) of IT workers also cite outdated service management tools and processes holding them back.

"Businesses need to recognise that investment in the right tools will enable employees to resolve many of the disruptions they face autonomously," TOPdesk Head of Customer Enablement Hannah Salt wrote.

Besides getting access to the right tools, human connection is a clear demand too. The majority (84%) believe improved cross-department collaboration could further reduce disruptions.

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The right tools "will repair fractured relationships, improve internal culture and leave IT more time for higher value work and increased collaboration," Salt concluded.