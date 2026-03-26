UK workers typically have 1.8 days per week out of the office (at home)

Remote working has been linked to a higher number of calls

In-office workers get noticed more for promotions and pay rises

New research from MyPerfectCV shows just how commonplace hybrid working has become, with around two in five UK workers now either fully remote or hybrid – with hybrid being about twice as common as remote.

Moreover, the UK has been pinpointed as one of the global leaders in flexible work, with workers typically having an average of 1.8 remoter days per week.

A move largely driven by pandemic-era office closures has now become the norm, with MyPerfectCV seeing remote flexibility as here to stay.

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Workers increase hybrid flexibility more and more

Despite the headline figures, the data shows a level of disparity, with high earners (classified as those earning more than £50,000 per year) far more likely to work from home. Degree holders also have significantly higher access to remote options, especially in knowledge sectors. On the flip side, lower earners and those working in the retail, hospitality and other manual roles are far less likely to have such flexibility.

MyPerfectCV also looks to put the productivity argument to bed once and for all – while around two in five employers agree that workers produce more and higher quality output with hybrid flexibility, around two-thirds of employees are likely to believe this.

The data found productivity is seen to rise for focused and individual tasks, but there can be drawbacks when the home environment isn't satisfactory or when collaboration is needed.

And it's the collaboration part that's seen as the sticking point, with remote work linked to a higher frequency of meetings, many of which are considered lower quality or less useful.