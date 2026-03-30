The PS5 Pro shot up Amazon's best seller list after recent price hike announcement
There are just a few days to go before the big price increase
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- The PS5 Pro is flying off (virtual) shelves at Amazon in the US
- This comes off the back of Sony's announcement of a big price increase
- The PS5 Pro will soon cost $150 / £90 more than it does now
Last week, Sony announced that it would be raising the price of all of its PlayStation consoles and many major accessories on April 2, 2026.
In a PlayStation Blog post that blamed the "continued pressures in the global economic landscape" for the move, the company revealed that the price of a PS5 will increase by $100 / £100 to $649.99 / £569.99 (up from $549.99 / £479.99) while the PS5 Digital Edition will cost $599.99 / £519.99 rather than $499.99 / £429.99.
One of the biggest leaps was the cost of a PS5 Pro, with Sony's already pricey console to hit $899.99 / £789.99, up from $749.99 / £699.99.Article continues below