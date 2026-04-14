Last month, Sony announced that it would be raising the price of its PlayStation 5 console by $100 / £90, increasing its cost to $649.99 / £569.99 up from $549.99 / £479.99.

It should come as little surprise that this news has prompted a huge increase in demand for second-hand consoles as shoppers flock to resale platforms in search of cheaper alternatives.

Online marketplace Gumtree reported a massive 93% rise in year-on-year enquiries for pre-owned consoles in the UK. This came alongside a recent 30% jump in demand compared to March's weekly average, making it clear that the price hike is having an effect.

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Gumtree CEO Andy Harper observed that the "price increase has triggered an immediate reaction from buyers" with demand spiking "in a matter of days."

The company is seeing even bigger spikes in big cities. In London, for example, demand shot up up 129% after the price increase came into effect on April 2, 2026. Manchester, another major UK city, similarly saw demand up 91%.