Demand for used PS5s is up more than 93% thanks to recent price hike — here's what to look for when buying second hand

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Three tips to help you pick right

PS5
(Image credit: Sony)

Last month, Sony announced that it would be raising the price of its PlayStation 5 console by $100 / £90, increasing its cost to $649.99 / £569.99 up from $549.99 / £479.99.

It should come as little surprise that this news has prompted a huge increase in demand for second-hand consoles as shoppers flock to resale platforms in search of cheaper alternatives.

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