Ahead of it's 25% price jump, it looks like Amazon has sold out of the white PlayStation Portal — but the midnight black version is still in stock

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Avoid the price sting

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(Image credit: Sony)

As we brace ourselves for another PlayStation price hike, it might be time to consider jumping in if you've been hovering over that purchase button in recent weeks or months.

If the idea of paying $900 for a PlayStation 5 Pro, or $250 for a PlayStation Portal, makes you puff out your cheeks and raise your eyebrows, then the next day or two are critical in potentially picking up some new PS5 hardware.

PS5 hardware in stock at Amazon before price hikes