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As we brace ourselves for another PlayStation price hike, it might be time to consider jumping in if you've been hovering over that purchase button in recent weeks or months.
If the idea of paying $900 for a PlayStation 5 Pro, or $250 for a PlayStation Portal, makes you puff out your cheeks and raise your eyebrows, then the next day or two are critical in potentially picking up some new PS5 hardware.
Even though the consoles and handheld aren't part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, the mega retailer offering stock of all affected products is welcome news. But that may be changing, as I have spotted PS5 Pro stock fluctuating a little, and Amazon also hasn't got any new stock of the white PlayStation Portal since it recently sold out.
If you've already got a PS5 console, then the price hike might not matter as much, but I'd still massively recommend committing to that PS5 Pro upgrade now if you've been thinking about it or picking up a Portal for its current price to bag you a top accessory.