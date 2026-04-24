Saros reportedly 'truly excels' on PS5 Pro with its single 60fps 4K output mode and PSSR 2
Saros launches next week
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- Saros on PS5 Pro reportedly hits its target 60fps 4K performance
- PSSR 2 offers "exceptional" particle effects, and frame rates are "generally very consistent
- The PS5 version "isn't quite as pristine, but it's perfectly good considering the platform"
Saros reportedly runs incredibly well on PS5 Pro, hitting target frame rates, while the base PS5 version "isn't quite as pristine" but still manages to perform as it should.
The release of Housemarque's sci-fi action game is just around the corner, and the first reviews have given us an idea of what performance we can expect from PS5 and PS5 Pro.
According to Digital Foundry's breakdown, Saros "truly excels" on PS5 Pro with its single 60 frames per second (fps) mode targeting a 4K output, along with Sony's upgraded PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) upscaling technology.Article continues below