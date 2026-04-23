PlayStation users are now being asked for age verification in the UK and Ireland, or risk losing access to communication features when it soon becomes mandatory
Age verification will be mandatory in June
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- PlayStation age verification has begun rolling out for users in the UK and Ireland
- As part of the UK's Online Safety Act (OSA), age verification will be mandatory in June
- Many communication features will be unavailable if the user doesn't verify their age
Sony has begun rolling out PlayStation age verification for users in the UK and Ireland.
The age verification process, which is part of the UK's Online Safety Act (OSA), is currently optional, but will be mandatory starting June 2026, according to the FAQ.
Sony is asking players to complete the process to avoid interruptions later this year and keep access to PlayStation communication features like text and voice chat, messaging, Discord voice chat, streaming features, broadcasting to YouTube and Twitch, joining parties or group sessions, and other in-game user-generated content (UGC).Article continues below