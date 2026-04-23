Crimson Desert's biggest update yet has arrived, adding three new difficulty modes and storage content, as Pearl Abyss teases a new way to 'face off against the bosses of your choice' soon
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- Crimson Desert version 1.04.00 has been released, the biggest update yet
- The patch adds three difficulty modes, new storage content, and more
- Pearl Abyss has also teased a new boss replay feature coming soon
Pearl Abyss has released Crimson Desert's biggest update yet, which adds a plethora of new content, while also teasing more to come.
Version 1.04.00 is now available across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam and Epic Games, but will be rolled out for Mac at a later time.
The biggest takeaway from the patch is the addition of Easy, Normal, and Hard difficulty modes, the latter of which the studio said is "for experienced Greymanes looking for more intense and thrilling combat," whi