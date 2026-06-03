Pearl Abyss confirms Crimson Desert DLC is in development, and commits to new content roadmap

Upcoming content includes story, combat, and cross-save additions

Expect updates through the course of June and September 2026

Pearl Abyss continues to justify its ranking among the best game developers in modern gaming, with more polish and content promised for its latest open-world game.

Crimson Desert has a second content roadmap and DLC currently in development, as confirmed by Pearl Abyss in its 'Dev Update' blog post. The roadmap includes several updates set to release between June and September 2026.

Notably, these updates include several improvements that enhance the open-world experience further, addressing community feedback in the process. Pearl Abyss is well aware of the negative feedback regarding Crimson Desert's story, and is adjusting the "narrative flow of Kliff's journey" by refining the "coherence of key scenes".

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Perhaps the biggest update among the story and combat changes is the promise of cross-save compatibility, allowing players to continue playing Crimson Desert where they've left off between PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. This should be as easy as linking your accounts across platforms.

Frankly, cross-save from PC to console (and vice versa) isn't as common as it should be in most games, and Pearl Abyss deserves all the credit for including the feature in its roadmap — even though it seemingly wasn't widely requested by Crimson Desert players.

The constant updates from Pearl Abyss since the game's March 19 launch date are a testament to how hard-working the developers are, pushing the action-adventure epic towards its full potential. With more DLC on the way, it will be interesting to see just how much it expands the map, which is already bigger than the one in Skyrim and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Pearl Abyss still has its sights set on its next open-world game with DokeV, but it's also making it quite clear that the developer is not done with Crimson Desert whatsoever, and that only serves as great news for players.

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