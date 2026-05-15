Pearl Abyss have released a new update for Crimson Desert

Patch 1.07 adds more bosses to those available for rematch and new skills for Damiane

This comes amid news surfacing on Pearl Abyss' plans for additional content

Pearl Abyss isn't letting up on ensuring its latest game, Crimson Desert, is in tip-top shape, and the developers are seemingly working at a rate unlike any other game studio, with this latest development.

Crimson Desert has just received another update, with patch 1.07 expanding upon the previous patch 1.05 by adding more boss battles available for a rematch, alongside additional combat skills for one of the game's playable characters, Damiane.

This is just one of the many patches Pearl Abyss has released, now two months since the game's launch in March, and developers are continuously listening to player feedback and acting on it. It's quite clear that Pearl Abyss isn't disregarding Crimson Desert's polish, even if it's arguably in perfect condition as it stands.

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(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

It also makes sense that the open-world action adventure game was once an MMO during very early development stages, and it feels like Pearl Abyss is giving Crimson Desert the live-service update treatment (in the best way).

Fortunately, it won't just stop there for players. Pearl Abyss has already confirmed it has plans to keep the ball rolling with more content, in its recent earnings report, stating: "We are currently exploring various ways to broaden the game to the next level, including DLC. We will share the details once the concrete plans are set."

A potential addition to Crimson Desert's current map would be more than most consumers expected, as it's already one of the biggest among open-world games such as Skyrim and Red Dead Redemption 2.

It's also worth noting that DokeV is the next project in Pearl Abyss' pipelines to focus on for launch, which is another open-world action-adventure game that looks incredibly promising with its Pokémon-like gameplay.

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If the current work rate of the Korean game studio's developers is anything to go by, gamers will be in for a treat by the time DokeV arrives, and the efforts mustn't go unnoticed.

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