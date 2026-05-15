Pearl Abyss is making me forget that Crimson Desert is a single-player game, with so many great updates — and it deserves all the plaudits for it
Long may it continue
- Pearl Abyss have released a new update for Crimson Desert
- Patch 1.07 adds more bosses to those available for rematch and new skills for Damiane
- This comes amid news surfacing on Pearl Abyss' plans for additional content
Pearl Abyss isn't letting up on ensuring its latest game, Crimson Desert, is in tip-top shape, and the developers are seemingly working at a rate unlike any other game studio, with this latest development.
Crimson Desert has just received another update, with patch 1.07 expanding upon the previous patch 1.05 by adding more boss battles available for a rematch, alongside additional combat skills for one of the game's playable characters, Damiane.
This is just one of the many patches Pearl Abyss has released, now two months since the game's launch in March, and developers are continuously listening to player feedback and acting on it. It's quite clear that Pearl Abyss isn't disregarding Crimson Desert's polish, even if it's arguably in perfect condition as it stands.
It also makes sense that the open-world action adventure game was once an MMO during very early development stages, and it feels like Pearl Abyss is giving Crimson Desert the live-service update treatment (in the best way).
Fortunately, it won't just stop there for players. Pearl Abyss has already confirmed it has plans to keep the ball rolling with more content, in its recent earnings report, stating: "We are currently exploring various ways to broaden the game to the next level, including DLC. We will share the details once the concrete plans are set."
A potential addition to Crimson Desert's current map would be more than most consumers expected, as it's already one of the biggest among open-world games such as Skyrim and Red Dead Redemption 2.
It's also worth noting that DokeV is the next project in Pearl Abyss' pipelines to focus on for launch, which is another open-world action-adventure game that looks incredibly promising with its Pokémon-like gameplay.
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If the current work rate of the Korean game studio's developers is anything to go by, gamers will be in for a treat by the time DokeV arrives, and the efforts mustn't go unnoticed.
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Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.
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