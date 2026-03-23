Pearl Abyss has released a major patch for Crimson Desert, fixing numerous bugs

The update includes significant changes to boss encounters and AI aggression

Pearl Abyss has also promised Intel Arc GPU support after user complaints

Pearl Abyss' Crimson Desert is gradually shifting from mixed reception to positive among fans, particularly on Steam, and swift action from the developers has played a major role in that.

A new Crimson Desert patch has been deployed across all platforms, including numerous bug fixes, performance improvements, user interface updates, and stability fixes, and Pearl Abyss has also promised Intel GPU support.

Notably, it has also implemented changes to the game's boss encounters, effectively reducing overall AI aggression.

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The boss encounters were one of the main obstacles for reviewers, and that was certainly the case for me. Bosses would often leave players little room to retaliate to their near-constant attacks, even after using revival tools.

Some of the patch notes highlight changes such as reducing the 'health and attack of specific enemies and bosses', and 'adjusting certain attack patterns for Kearush the Slayer', a boss that has notoriously left most players frustrated.

Further inventory management adjustments were made via the addition of camp storage, which means gameplay should flow a lot smoother with less tedious looting.

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Perhaps more importantly, though, Pearl Abyss' pledge to Intel Arc GPU support is a great sign that it's not resting on its laurels, and has issued an apology for its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) misunderstanding.

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"We are currently working on compatibility and optimization support so that Crimson Desert can also be enjoyed on Intel Arc GPU systems," Pearl Abyss said on X. "We apologize for any confusion our FAQ wording from several hours ago regarding playability on Intel Arc GPUs may have caused."

Many have also argued that Arc GPU support should have been available from day one (to which I’d agree), but it's good to see that the dev team isn't abandoning Intel hardware after initial fears that it might.

The speed of new patch deployments from Pearl Abyss is incredible to see, and unlike what many players have come to expect; game studios these days can take months to deliver bug fixes and other vital improvements. Hopefully, Pearl Abyss will continue to hit this high bar.