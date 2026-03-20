A new Crimson Desert patch has been released on PS5 and PC

It adds a new tutorial quest and tweaks boss balance, among other changes

The game is out now for PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC

Developer Pearl Abyss has released a day one patch for its new game Crimson Desert, which includes some much-needed tweaks and fixes.

As detailed in the official patch notes, for those on PlayStation 5, the update rolled out in two separate parts: patch 1.00.01 and patch 1.00.02. Each had slightly different content, though both are available now. The update is also out for those on PC, but Xbox and Mac App Store versions are expected to follow "at a later time".

Its biggest new addition is a tutorial quest at the start of the game's third chapter, designed to more thoroughly explain the Abyss Gears mechanic. The combat of all three protagonists has also been improved somewhat, with a new finishing blow introduced for Kliff, plus a fresh follow-up skill and follow-up attack for Damiane and Oongka, respectively.

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Those struggling with the game's punishing boss fights, one of the areas for improvement noted in our otherwise glowing Crimson Desert review, will be pleased to hear that the Tenebrum battle in chapter four no longer forces you to complete the preceding puzzle section every time you die.

On top of this, the "combat balance of certain bosses" has been altered, with the infamous Reed Devil specifically named as an example in the patch notes. This all comes on top of various crash fixes and minor tweaks intended to improve the overall experience.

A sprawling action role-playing game (RPG), Crimson Desert is said to offer hundreds of hours of entertainment in a massive open world. If you want to dive in, it's out now for PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.

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