Latest Crimson Desert update rolls out extra polish and new tutorial quest
The punishing boss fights have been tweaked too
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- A new Crimson Desert patch has been released on PS5 and PC
- It adds a new tutorial quest and tweaks boss balance, among other changes
- The game is out now for PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC
Developer Pearl Abyss has released a day one patch for its new game Crimson Desert, which includes some much-needed tweaks and fixes.
As detailed in the official patch notes, for those on PlayStation 5, the update rolled out in two separate parts: patch 1.00.01 and patch 1.00.02. Each had slightly different content, though both are available now. The update is also out for those on PC, but Xbox and Mac App Store versions are expected to follow "at a later time".
Its biggest new addition is a tutorial quest at the start of the game's third chapter, designed to more thoroughly explain the Abyss Gears mechanic. The combat of all three protagonists has also been improved somewhat, with a new finishing blow introduced for Kliff, plus a fresh follow-up skill and follow-up attack for Damiane and Oongka, respectively.Article continues below
Those struggling with the game's punishing boss fights, one of the areas for improvement noted in our otherwise glowing Crimson Desert review, will be pleased to hear that the Tenebrum battle in chapter four no longer forces you to complete the preceding puzzle section every time you die.
On top of this, the "combat balance of certain bosses" has been altered, with the infamous Reed Devil specifically named as an example in the patch notes. This all comes on top of various crash fixes and minor tweaks intended to improve the overall experience.
A sprawling action role-playing game (RPG), Crimson Desert is said to offer hundreds of hours of entertainment in a massive open world. If you want to dive in, it's out now for PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.
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Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
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