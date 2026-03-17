The development team doesn't consider Starfield 's upcoming update to be " Starfield 2.0"

Lead producer Tim Lamb says the team "incrementally improved a lot of systems and added substantial content"

However, "'2.0' isn’t really how I’d describe it"

Starfield is getting two new expansions and a whole lot of improvements next month as part of a huge content update, but from Bethesda's point of view, it's not a "2.0" version of the game.

Speaking during a Q&A at a digital preview event attended by TechRadar Gaming, Starfield lead producer Tim Lamb discussed the game's newly announced Terran Armada expansion and Free Lanes update.

Terran Armada will add all-new premium content, while the Free Lanes patch, which will be available to all players, will introduce an exciting new cruise mode and finally let players travel between planets within systems while spending time inside their ship.

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This feature in particular has been something players, including myself, have wanted since the game's launch in 2023, and it will be accompanied by a host of quality-of-life improvements.

When asked if Bethesda considers this huge content update to be "Starfield 2.0", Lamb said "No", but believes it's the "best version" of the game the studio has made yet.

"No, I wouldn’t frame it as '2.0'," he said. "We’ve incrementally improved a lot of systems and added substantial content, and I think this is the best version of Starfield, but '2.0' isn’t really how I’d describe it."

Lamb said other refinements include adjustments to outpost resource management, which will add a shared outpost container and other small improvements, and more, which have been "driven by feedback from our internal teams and outpost-focused players."

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At long last, the previously Xbox-exclusive open-world game will also be coming to PlayStation 5 the same day as Terran Armada and Free Lanes release.

The PS5 version will also include console-specific features for the DualSense Wireless Controller and offer two exclusive graphics modes on PS5 Pro: Pro Performance Mode and Pro Visual Mode.

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