Saros will have PSSR 2 on PS5 Pro for 'an even clearer higher resolution image at 60fps' but story cinematics will still run at 30fps 'for quality over quantity'
The game launches later this month exclusively for PlayStation
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- Saros will feature PSSR 2 on PlayStation 5 Pro
- The PS5 Pro version will also offer an increased base render resolution at 60fps
- Cutscenes will seemingly run at 30fps on PS5 and PS5 Pro
Developer Housemarque has confirmed that Saros will offer Sony's updated PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) upscaling technology on PS5 Pro, but seemingly stated cutscenes will run at 30fps.
In a new PlayStation Blog post outlining the upcoming game's PS5 and PS5 Pro features, such as immersive 3D audio, DualSense haptic feedback, and fast loading times, creative director Gregory Louden said the team has upgraded to PSSR 2 following its release last month.
Louden said the update "provides an even sharper image; you can barely tell it apart from native 4K as you explore Carcosa."Article continues below