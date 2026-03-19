Saros has exclusive PS5 features like feeling 'eclipse-driven weaponry through adaptive triggers — but it's nothing we've not heard before
Come back stronger and faster with quicker loading screens
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- A new gameplay trailer for Saros has been released
- The footage showcases the PS5's exclusive features
- They include Immersive 3D audio, DualSense haptic feedback, and fast loading times
PlayStation has released a new trailer highlighting the exclusive PS5 features of Housemarque's upcoming action game, Saros.
The one-minute trailer, which arrives ahead of the game's launch next month, is an extended gameplay reel showcasing the playable character Arjun Devraj blasting alien enemies across the mysterious world of Carcosa.
"Immersive" 3D audio is the first feature to be spotlighted, which PlayStation says will help players "track alien threats" in-game via TV speakers or their USB stereo headphones.Article continues below
Like most PS5 games, Saros will also take full advantage of the DualSense Wireless Controller by offering haptic feedback that allows players to "feel eclipse-driven weaponry through adaptive triggers", as well as powers, environmental effects, and more.
Housemarque has previously confirmed that, unlike in its previous game, Returnal, Saros offers permanent resources and progression.
"After every death you will face a changed world, but in Saros you will be able to choose and permanently upgrade your loadout from an evolving set of weapons and suit upgrades to 'come back stronger' to overcome the challenges you face on Carcosa," the studio explained.
While Saros will stand apart from Returnal's roguelike mechanics, Housemarque appears to have made use of the PS5's ultra-fast hardware to make the death/respawn process faster by offering quicker loading times.
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"Come back stronger with near-instant loading speeds," the trailer reads. The text is then accompanied by a cinematic clip showing Arjun dying in battle and then respawning seconds later.
It looks impressive, but these are features we now expect from PS5 exclusives, really. Also, the trailer doesn't mention whether the footage is running on a PS5 or PS5 Pro, and it's not a clear-cut clip showing how many real-world seconds have passed.
We won't have to wait much longer to play Saros because the game is scheduled to launch on April 30, which is a month's delay from its original March 20 release date.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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