PlayStation console architect Mark Cerny says new PSSR tech is much faster than the original

Cerny says the new PSSR "is something like 100 microseconds faster"

He adds that the update allowed Sony to implement "Enhance PSSR Image Quality" option and "force-upgrade all PSSR-supported games"

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro console architect Mark Cerny has revealed that Sony’s updated PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) AI upscaling technology is faster than its original incarnation.

Earlier this month, Sony began rolling out the new version of PSSR for a wide range of PS5 Pro enhanced games, delivering "enhanced image stability, improved clarity in fine details, and more consistent performance across supported titles."

Speaking in a recent interview with Digital Foundry, Cerny shared that the new tech is around "100 microseconds faster" than the original and allowed Sony to introduce an improved image quality option to "force-upgrade all PSSR-supported games."

Article continues below

"I was a bit uncertain about whether there could be a user option to upgrade all PSSR-supported titles to the new PSSR the key issue being that for that option to make sense, the new PSSR would have to be faster than the original one," Cerny said.

"We made that our target, and ultimately managed to achieve it – the new PSSR is something like 100 microseconds faster than the original. Which in turn allowed us to implement the ‘Enhance PSSR Image Quality’ option to force-upgrade all PSSR-supported games. If you use it, frame drops should become oh-so-slightly rarer."

Sony released the upscaling tech first for the PS5 Pro version of Resident Evil Requiem, and the update is now available for other games like Silent Hill f, Monster Hunter Wilds, Dragon's Dogma 2, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Control, Alan Wake 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and more.

"The upgraded PSSR represents another step in our commitment to evolving the PS5 Pro experience," Sony said at the time. "Moving forward, most new PS5 Pro titles will launch with support for this enhanced PSSR, ensuring players continue to see improvements in image quality and performance."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other games like Crimson Desert, Cyberpunk 2077, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows are also expected to receive the same update soon.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.