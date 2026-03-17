Sony's updated PSSR upscaling tech is finally available for even more PS5 Pro games, including Crimson Desert, Silent Hill f, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and more
"Moving forward, most new PS5 Pro titles will launch with support for this enhanced PSSR," says Sony
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- Sony's updated PSSR tech is now available for a collection of PS5 Pro-supported games
- Some of those titles include Silent Hill f, Alan Wake 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and more
- More games, including Crimson Desert, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and Cyberpunk 2077, will also receive the update soon
Sony has released a new PlayStation 5 software patch that introduces support for its upgraded version of PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) upscaling technology across a wide range of games.
Late last month, we learned that Sony had finally released its brand new AI upscaling tech for the PS5 Pro version of Resident Evil Requiem, the first game to receive the update, and that more games were expected to receive the same treatment soon.
Now, in a new PlayStation Blog post, Sony announced it has rolled out the new version of PSSR to several PS5 Pro games to deliver "enhanced image stability, improved clarity in fine details, and more consistent performance across supported titles."Article continues below
"The upgraded PSSR represents another step in our commitment to evolving the PS5 Pro experience," Sony said. "Moving forward, most new PS5 Pro titles will launch with support for this enhanced PSSR, ensuring players continue to see improvements in image quality and performance."
The titles named include Silent Hill f, Monster Hunter Wilds, Dragon's Dogma 2, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Control, Alan Wake 2, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Nioh 3, and Rise of the Ronin.
"With the latest PSSR update, Silent Hill f now delivers an even smoother gameplay experience than before," said Konami about Silent Hill f's update. "Fine details – from swaying blades of grass to shadows cast across the ground – are rendered with greater clarity, deepening immersion in the fog-shrouded Japan of the 1960s."
BioWare, the developer behind Dragon Age and Mass Effect, also commented on The Veilguard update, saying, "With the new PSSR, we’re delivering a meaningful improvement in image quality while still maintaining stable framerates in Fidelity and Performance modes. Your adventures in Thedas will now feel smoother and more visually refined."
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Remedy Entertainment also commented on the improvements to image stability and motion clarity in both its titles, Control and Alan Wake 2, with graphics technical director, Tatu Aalto, praising the upgrade.
"The upgraded PSSR improves image upscaling quality and stability," Aalto said. "The improvements allow efficient stochastic sampling without sacrificing image stability. The new PSSR responds quickly to visibility changes in games, keeping motion clear while improving temporal stability."
For Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, director Naoki Hamaguchi praised the upgraded visuals, saying, "Compared to the original PSSR, fine details such as characters’ hair are naturally restored, and the image processing is more stable due to less flickering and afterimage feeling. Overall, we feel it allows us to create a more immersive gameplay experience with improved graphical quality and stability."
Sony has confirmed that PSSR 2 will also be available in more titles soon, including Crimson Desert, which launches this week, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and Cyberpunk 2077.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best gaming consoles
1. Best overall:
PlayStation 5 Slim
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Xbox Series S
3. Best handheld:
Nintendo Switch 2
4. Most powerful:
PlayStation 5 Pro
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Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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