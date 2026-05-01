Definitely not your usual EV: China begins sea trial for world's largest electric ship — Ning Yuan Dian Kun is longer than a football field, weighs 10,000 tons, and uses 10 container batteries with a total 19MWh capacity
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By Efosa Udinmwen published
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- Ning Yuan Dian Kun, a 10,000‑ton container ship, is powered by the equivalent of 250 Tesla‑grade batteries
- It can swap all ten batteries at the dock like a giant phone
- Two 875‑kW motors push this electric giant to 11.5 knots
When most people think of electric vehicles, they imagine a sedan or an SUV, not a vessel that underwent sea trials off Shanghai in February 2026.
The Ning Yuan Dian Kun, an electric vessel, stretches nearly 128