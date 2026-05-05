Samsung showcases massive floating data center ship model that could house OpenAI's future ChatGPT as its Dallas-based partner claims 'speed to power is the new moat' and promises 1.5 GW of capacity within 36 months
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By Efosa Udinmwen published
The scramble for land, power, and approvals, moves data centers to the sea
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- Floating data centers aim to bypass grid bottlenecks using offshore deployment
- Samsung model connects directly to coastal power for faster AI scaling
- Offshore barges could reduce data center deployment timelines significantly
Samsung Heavy Industries has unveil