Samsung showcases massive floating data center ship model that could house OpenAI's future ChatGPT as its Dallas-based partner claims 'speed to power is the new moat' and promises 1.5 GW of capacity within 36 months

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The scramble for land, power, and approvals, moves data centers to the sea

Samsung Heavy Industries Floating Data Centers
(Image credit: News1)
  • Floating data centers aim to bypass grid bottlenecks using offshore deployment
  • Samsung model connects directly to coastal power for faster AI scaling
  • Offshore barges could reduce data center deployment timelines significantly

Samsung Heavy Industries has unveil