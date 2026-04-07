Floating data centers move closer as Hitachi backs ship conversion plan

Japan explores offshore computing to bypass land shortages and infrastructure limits

Seawater cooling offers efficiency gains while introducing new engineering complications

A floating data center project in Japan has gained significant backing from Hitachi, bringing a ship-based computing concept closer to possible deployment.

The company and its subsidiary Hitachi Systems signed a memorandum with shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines to develop and operate the facility.

The agreement covers the conversion of a second-hand vessel into a working data center, with operations tentatively expected from 2027 onward.

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Why Japan is looking to the water for server farms

Hitachi will contribute its experience from operating land-based facilities in Japan and deploying containerized data systems in overseas markets.

Demand for data center capacity continues to increase as artificial intelligence systems require more computing power and supporting infrastructure.

This demand creates pressure to identify locations that can support cooling, energy supply, and long-term operational stability.

Japan faces land constraints, particularly around Tokyo and Osaka, where most existing data campuses remain concentrated, and the floating concept offers an alternative, reducing construction timelines, meaning ship conversion could potentially be completed in about one year.