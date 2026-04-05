Data centers are being tested directly beneath active railway tracks in Tokyo

The constant vibration and heat fluctuations create challenging conditions for server stability

Modular infrastructure allows deployment without constructing full-scale data center buildings

A Japanese consortium is testing whether data centers can operate in one of the least forgiving urban environments — directly beneath active railway tracks in Tokyo.

The pilot project, set to commence in June 2026, involves installing a modular, small-scale data center under an elevated section of the Oimachi Line.

This places servers directly within an environment defined by constant vibration, fluctuating temperatures, and sustained noise from passing trains.

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Small modular data centers have their perks

The demonstration experiment is designed to evaluate whether compact infrastructure can function under these conditions without compromising operational stability.

The participating companies include Tokyu Corporation, Tokyu Railways, It’s Communications, and Tokyu Construction, each contributing to site provision, connectivity, and system design.

Measurements will focus on sound insulation, thermal insulation, vibration isolation, and cooling efficiency within the confined structure beneath the tracks.

Such experiments are triggered by the increasing pressure on urban infrastructure as demand for low-latency data processing continues to grow.