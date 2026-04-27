Google Cloud unveils eighth-generation TPUs built to support an agentic era
News
By Craig Hale published
Next-gen TPUs promise huge performance boosts
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
- Google unveils next-generation TPUs – splits off into two series, 8t and 8i
- 8t superpods can deliver 121 ExaFlops, up from 42.5 last year
- 8i delivers 3x more SRAM and increased HBM
Google Cloud has announced its eighth-generation Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) designed specifically for the agentic shift we're seeing within AI at the moment.
Revealed at Google Cloud Next 2026, the upgrades focus on longer context windows, multi-step reasoning and responsiveness at scale, thus its cloud infrastructure is being rebuilt to support persistent memory, continuous inference and multi-model workloads.
This year, we're seeing two distinct TPUs designed to support massive HBM scaling, with Google Cloud placing an emphasis on memory bandwidth as much as compute.Article continues below