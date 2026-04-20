Combined device AI compute could exceed 1,000 TOPS by the decade's end

Smartphones, wearables, and earbuds are becoming key distributed AI processors

Average users likely carry hundreds of TOPS across multiple personal devices

Personal electronics are heading toward a point where combined AI compute across everyday devices rivals systems that once filled dedicated facilities, according to a Futuresource CE analysis tracking edge AI silicon trends through 2030.

The report examines how neural processors are spreading across smartphones, wearables, and audio devices, and how performance growth across those categories could change our expectations for personal computing power.

Smartphones are, naturally, central to all this, with flagship chips from companies such as Qualcomm, MediaTek, Samsung, and Apple now delivering up to 100 TOPS of neural processing capability.

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Growing NPU performance

Forecasts suggest smartphones alone could nearly triple their NPU performance by the end of the decade.

Smartwatches are no longer trailing quietly behind smartphones either, as dedicated neural processors are beginning to appear in smartwatch chips, a step beyond earlier designs that relied heavily on shared processing blocks.

Shipments of smartwatches reached about 94 million units globally in 2025, showing how widespread they now are.

Wireless earbuds are becoming ever more popular too, with 360 million units shipped annually. Each earbud carries its own chip, so the silicon footprint reaches well over 700 million units every year.