'AI is reshaping how infrastructure is built and scaled': Intel and Google sign major Xeon chip deal to power the next generation of AI
Google will keep using Xeon chips for its AI work
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- Intel and Google signed a multi-year deal to keep Xeon in cloud infrastructure
- Google Cloud instances C4 and N4 already run on Xeon 6 processors
- Intel and Google are co-developing custom IPUs for networking and storage
Intel and Google have announced a multi-year collaboration that will keep Intel Xeon processors at the heart of Google Cloud infrastructure for the foreseeable future.
The agreement spans multiple generations of Xeon chips and includes systems used for AI workloads, inference tasks, and general-purpose computing across Google’s global data centers.
Google Cloud instances such as C4 and N4 already rely on Xeon 6 processors, and this deal ensures that pattern continues.Article continues below