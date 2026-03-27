Arm enters silicon production with a CPU designed for large-scale AI workloads

New AGI CPU doubles rack performance compared with traditional x86 systems

Meta and OpenAI adopt Arm chip for next-generation infrastructure

Arm has extended its compute platform into production silicon for the first time with the introduction of what it calls the “next evolution of the Arm compute platform,” the AGI CPU.

The companys says the CPU is designed specifically for AI data centers, supporting agentic AI workloads which involve continuously running agents capable of reasoning, planning, and acting.

The processor features up to 136 Neoverse V3 cores per CPU, with 6GB/s memory bandwidth per core and sub-100ns latency, allowing higher workload density and improved system efficiency.

Article continues below

Performance and capacity

The Arm AGI CPU promises deterministic performance under sustained load with a 300-watt TDP and a dedicated core per program thread.

The processor supports air-cooled 1U server chassis with up to 8,160 cores per rack, and liquid-cooled deployments reaching 45,000 cores per rack.

Compared with x86 CPUs, the Arm AGI CPU can provide more than double the performance per rack, supporting larger AI workloads while remaining energy efficient.

T