TinyGPU enables external GPUs to run AI models directly on Macs

Users can now leverage AMD and Nvidia cards without bypassing protections

TinyGPU supports macOS 12.1 and later with Thunderbolt or USB4

Apple Silicon Macs have long been praised for their efficiency and tight hardware-software integration, but they have not been ideal for external GPU use.

That changed when Apple officially approved TinyGPU, a driver enabling eGPUs to function as AI accelerators on Apple Silicon machines.

The approval means that users can now leverage high-performance AMD and Nvidia cards for AI tasks without needing to bypass system protections like SIP.

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Official Approval Unlocks AI Potential for Mac Users

“If you have a Thunderbolt or USB4 eGPU and a Mac, today is the day you've been waiting for! Apple finally approved our driver for both AMD and NVIDIA,” TinyCorp said on X.

TinyGPU’s functionality focuses exclusively on AI workloads rather than traditional graphics output, allowing complex models to run directly on a Mac Mini or other supported Apple Silicon devices.

The TinyGPU driver supports macOS 12.1 or later, along with devices equipped with USB4 or Thunderbolt 3 and 4 ports.

AMD GPUs from the RDNA3 generation onward and Nvidia cards from the Ampere series are compatible.