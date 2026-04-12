GPUs handle prefill operations by converting prompts into key-value caches

SambaNova RDUs generate tokens at high throughput and low latency

Intel Xeon 6 processors manage workload distribution and execute compiled code

Intel and SambaNova Systems have introduced a joint hardware blueprint combining GPUs, SambaNova RDUs, and Intel Xeon 6 processors for large-scale inference workloads.

The system assigns GPUs to prefill operations, RDUs to decoding, and Xeon CPUs to execution and orchestration tasks across agent-driven environments.

“Agentic AI is moving into production — and the winning pattern we’re seeing is GPUs to start the job, Intel Xeon 6 to run it, and SambaNova RDUs to finish it fast,” said Rodrigo Liang, CEO and co-founder of SambaNova Systems.

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CPU is the execution and control layer

This design is scheduled to be available in the second half of 2026 for enterprises, cloud providers, and sovereign deployments.

The architecture places Intel Xeon 6 processors at the center of system control, where they manage workload distribution, execute code, and coordinate tool interactions.

It includes handling compilation, validating outputs, and maintaining communication between simultaneous processes.

“When thousands of simultaneous coding agents are generating tool calls, retrieval requests, code builds, and encrypted inter-agent messages, the CPU is not a background component — it is the system’s executive and action layer,” said Harry Ault, CRO of SambaNova.