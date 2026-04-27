‘Extraction and distillation’: US State Department upgrades AI theft accusations to target China’s Deepseek, Moonshot AI and MiniMax
Deepseek, Moonshot AI, and MiniMax have all been accused
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- US State Department says China is stealing US intellectual property
- US AI models are being 'distilled' to produce cheaper models for China
- Deepseek, Moonshot AI and MiniMax accused of alleged theft
The US State Department has accused Chinese AI companies of stealing the intellectual property of US artificial intelligence models.
The White House recently accused China of ‘systematically’ distilling and extracting US AI models, but is now directly accusing Chinese companies.
A new cable issued a global warning and directly accused Chinese AI companies such as Deepseek, Moonshot AI and MiniMax of distilling US AI models to produce their own models.Article continues below