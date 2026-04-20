NSA reportedly using Anthropic’s Mythos Preview AI despite Pentagon labeling company a supply‑chain risk

Mythos, part of Project Glasswing, capable of discovering and exploiting zero‑days

Anthropic previously refused DoD request to weaken guardrails; lawsuits followed, while Trump administration met CEO to discuss cooperation

The US National Security Agency (NSA) is using Anthropic’s Mythos Preview AI tool, despite the Pentagon deeming the company a supply-chain risk earlier this year. Citing sources familiar with the matter, Axios said Mythos Preview is being used “more widely” within the department.

At this moment, neither the US Department of Defense (DoD), nor the NSA commented on the news. Anthropic hasn’t spoken about it, either.

In February this year, the US government asked Anthropic to remove the guardrails set up for its AI tools, which the company declined over fears they could be used for ‘mass domestic surveillance’ and ‘fully autonomous weapons’

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