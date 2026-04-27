What fighter pilots can teach us about enterprise AI decisions

Decision context: The missing link in enterprise AI accountability and performance.

In the 1950s, a U.S. Air Force pilot named John Boyd made an unusual claim: starting from a disadvantage, he could defeat any opponent in air combat in under 40 seconds.

He rarely lost the bet. Boyd’s insight centered on decision speed: the ability to interpret signals, adapt quickly, and act before the opponent could respond.

Over time, Boyd expanded this insight into a broader theory of decision-making known as the OODA loop – Observe, Orient, Decide, Act – which describes how individuals and organizations process information and translate it into action.

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Chris Yonclas Social Links Navigation Chief Product Officer, Axonis.

Today, that same decision dynamic is beginning to emerge inside enterprise AI systems.

As artificial intelligence moves from analysis into operational workflows, it increasingly participates in the decision cycle itself, analyzing signals, generating interpretations, and proposing actions.

The challenge for organizations is to ensure humans remain inside the decision loop as AI systems begin to influence operational decisions.

For consequential decisions, people must still evaluate evidence, apply judgment, and ultimately take responsibility for the outcome.