Why most AI programs stall, and what it will take to scale them

They say a lot can happen in a week in politics. So imagine how much can change in a year within the world of AI! Even 12 months ago, Gen AI still wasn’t mainstream worldwide. But by the end of 2025, roughly one in six people worldwide were using AI tools.

Last year proved a particular leap forward for enterprise AI, with countless firms proving they could build AI initiatives. Most have now built a portfolio of pilots, proof of concepts, and internal demos that look impressive.

Sudhir Hasbe Social Links Navigation President and CPO at Neo4j.

Yet as budgets tighten, boards and executives are questioning why so many systems aren’t being adopted for everyday business use. Many CEOs still struggle to point to clear revenue gains or cost reductions from AI investments, despite huge spending on the technology.

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This is not because AI has stalled, though: models are stronger, cheaper, and easier to deploy than ever. The problem sits in the messy space between the experimentation and production phases – the area we call ‘AI pilot purgatory’.

The rise of ‘pilot purgatory’

Many organizations are now trapped in this phase of AI rollout, unable to escape the same, never-ending loop. Yes, small teams can easily spin up agents that work in a sandbox. But asked to scale across departments, integrate with live systems, or stand up to audit and risk scrutiny, they often fall apart.

Typically, the project simply slows down, then stalls, slowly coming to a halt. And it’s difficult to pinpoint why. Often, it’s because ownership is unclear, and confidence drains away until nobody wants to sponsor the move to production.

Reframing agents’ failings around context, not models

These projects fail because too much attention is paid to model choice and prompt design, and not enough to what we call ‘context’.

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Think about human decision-making, for example. It depends on shared understanding: who is responsible for what, which workplace-based rules apply, how similar cases were handled before, and why a particular judgement was made.

Right now, most AI systems are deployed without access to that connective tissue, and agents are particularly exposed. As they take on more autonomy, most users expect them to behave less like tools and more like junior colleagues - colleagues that can justify decisions, cite policy, and adapt as rules change. If they can’t, then they quickly become a liability.

Logs and dashboards don’t solve this problem. They record what happened but strip it of meaning. A timestamped action tells you little about intent, after all. When regulators, auditors, or customers ask why a decision was made, they’re ultimately technical traces that serve as a poor substitute for a coherent account.