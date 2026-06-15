Why AI pilots stall — and what organizations must fix to scale AI successfully

The first wave of AI pilots is well underway, and the organizations seeing the strongest returns are those building foundations to last.

Over £78 billion has been invested in AI across the UK, with targeted pilots already delivering on the ground, among them £23 million for EdTech tools in schools and five dedicated AI Growth Zones.

These short automation experiments are delivering real gains, from faster processing times and measurable cost reductions to sharper decision-making, and they are exactly the right place to set out a credible path to production.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The real differentiator is what comes next – treating each win as a springboard to stress-test infrastructure, upskill employees and strengthen data foundations at every stage of that journey.

Simon Pettit Social Links Navigation Area Vice President UKI, UiPath.

The difference between a pilot that stalls and one that delivers is ultimately a strategic approach.

The question is whether organizations are prepared to do the groundwork to make it matter. Get that right, and early enthusiasm evolves into long-term ROI.

Building AI into the foundations

Building a house on crumbling foundations doesn’t make the house stronger, it makes it dangerous. The same is true for AI. The organizations seeing the strongest returns are those treating AI as a structural priority, designing their IT infrastructure, people and data foundations to support it from the outset. That means designing not just for the pilot environment, but for the real-world demands of production from day one.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Generative and agentic AI operate on an entirely different logic to legacy business software. Legacy systems were built on a simple premise: structured inputs, structured outputs. Modern AI interprets intent, generates novel outputs and requires continuous refinement. In fact, research has warned that over 40% of agentic AI projects will be abandoned by 2027, because legacy systems cannot support them rather than the technology itself being flawed.

Getting those foundations right from the start is also the smarter commercial decision. Embedding the right architecture, governance and workflows from the outset avoids the expensive, time-consuming process of reworking systems and redeploying tools after the fact. The organizations that will see genuine returns are those willin