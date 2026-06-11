The key steps that will enable organizations to scale Physical AI

As physical AI enters our homes, workspaces and public infrastructure, it will have a transformative effect. Autonomous vehicles will become the norm on our streets, factories and warehouses will move to full automation, AI-enabled devices will assist in surgeries and medical procedures, and greater intelligence will be embedded into domestic devices.

Such is the emerging significance of physical AI, Gartner has identified it as a top strategic trend that will shape enterprise priorities over the next five years. There is no doubt the opportunities are great. But are organizations ready to roll out autonomous robots and drones, self-driving vehicles and industrial automation at scale?

Anuj Seth Social Links Navigation VP of IoT & Engineering for EMEA & APAC at Cognizant.

Project leaders are finding that the deployment of AI in physical spaces, where they will coexist with humans, is very different from deployment of AI in an abstract cloud computing environment. Physical AI is requiring machines and systems to perceive what’s happening around them, interpret context and act autonomously in the real world.

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For obvious reasons, these deployments must be proven safe and reliable. To successfully achieve this, leaders are required to overcome numerous practical complications, such as the constraints on edge devices, regulatory compliance and environmental considerations.

In addition to this, project leaders also need to convince their senior leadership teams that physical AI can be scaled across operations.

This will require them to show that the ongoing operational costs are manageable – and that a clear return on investment, be that through improved uptime, energy optimization or workforce efficiency, is evident. If they fail to demonstrate this, projects will never get past the pilot phase.

Embrace AI from the outset

To address these challenges, the first step for leaders is to ensure physical AI solutions and their benefits are factored in at the outset of any project. When organizations fail to include AI at the earliest stage – during the design and development of any product or operational environment – it creates challenges.

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This typically results in fragmentation across hardware, firmware, applications and cloud computing – and results in a build-up of technical debt and diminishing returns. Siloed operational assets also result in disjointed workflows, operational bottlenecks and suboptimal performance.

Where this is the case, we often see organizations struggle to innovate and pivot whenever new commercial opportunities arise, such as through new smart consumer devices, factory robotics or in-vehicle infotainment.

Gartner estimates that the organizations taking a proactive approach in reducing, what it refers to as, “AI debt” will mature up to 500% faster over the next three years.