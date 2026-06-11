If AI transparency rules weaken, enterprise tech teams will inherit the risk

For enterprise technology leaders, the current debate around Europe’s AI rules can sound deceptively simple. If regulators delay some high-risk AI requirements or soften parts of the compliance burden, it can appear as though deployment should become easier, with fewer reporting layers and fewer obstacles between proof of concept and production.

However, it’s not that simple.

Ailish McLaughlin Social Links Navigation Solutions Lead at UnlikelyAI.

When visibility into high-risk AI use becomes weaker or slower, the risk does not disappear. It moves downstream, onto the organizations actually deploying the systems.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Brussels’ direction on implementation makes that especially clear: regulatory flexibility on paper does not translate into reduced accountability in practice. Businesses are still responsible for what their AI does.

That matters because most organizations are not deploying AI tools in a vacuum. They are using it in customer communications, operational workflows, compliance checks, document handling, claims processes and internal decision support, where outputs have real consequences and where “the model got it wrong” is not a defensible answer.

Boards, risk teams and operational owners will still need answers to the same basic questions regardless: why did the system produce this output, what shaped that decision, what happens when it is uncertain, and can its reasoning be reviewed after the fact?

The burden is shifting from compliance paperwork to operational proof

The old assumption was that regulation would tell businesses exactly what “responsible AI” looked like. In reality, many technology leaders are discovering that compliance is only part of the problem. The harder challenge is proving that an AI system is dependable enough to use in workflows where mistakes carry serious consequences.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Most of the AI now being deployed in enterprise settings is built on large language models (LLMs). These systems are powerful, but they are probabilistic by design: they generate the most likely next output based on patterns in data, rather than reasoning through a problem in a transparent, rule-bound way.

That makes them useful for drafting, summarizing and handling ambiguity, but much less suited to workflows where decisions need to be consistent, traceable and easy to justify after the fact.

This is why human-in-the-loop is often a weaker safeguard than it first appears. If the human reviewer is simply being asked to sense-check an output from a black-box model, one that cannot explain how it reached its answer, then the organization has not solved the trust problem.