I played an hour of Supermassive Games' highly anticipated Directive 8020 — and fans of Alien: Isolation are going to adore this
Stealth in space
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Directive 8020 has been in the works for a while, with a three-year gap between the new arrival and the developer's previous game, Switchback VR. The wait is almost over, though, as players will get to experience the next chapter of The Dark Pictures Anthology on May 12.
Marking the first time a Dark Pictures story has been set in space, this is an exciting new chapter for Supermassive Games. Space exploration has been one of my favorite themes in horror gaming recently, especially when I look at titles like the brilliant