Yoshi has been a firm favorite for Nintendo fans for decades, but it feels as if he’s been thrust further into the limelight as of late.

Of course, the Super Mario Galaxy Movie released at the start of April, and the box office phenomenon placed Nintendo’s egg-lobbing dinosaur into something of a starring role. There was plenty of buzz around the casting of Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) as Yoshi, we saw an unending swathe of Yoshi toys and merch hit the shelves, and we even got a Yoshi popcorn bucket — which I own, and yes, I did pay far too much for.

It seems, then, that Yoshi’s position in terms of public consciousness is pretty prominent, and as a result, the stage is set for his return to the video game arena.

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