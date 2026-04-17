Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss is a great, atmospheric Lovecraftian game — but one frustrating feature might make me rage quit for good

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I'm too busy for this

A screenshot from Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss
(Image credit: Big Bad Wolf / Nacon)

I'm a huge fan of all things Lovecraft, so I was very excited to discover Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss. One of my favorite horror games of all time is Dredge, a fishing simulator with a dark twist, and I'm always keen to explore a vast and terrifying ocean.

Since Cthulhu is a cosmic horror icon, it's no surprise I was immediately drawn to a game about him. Those who hate horror games with loads of jump scares will be happy too, as this is far more atmospheric and focuses on the mystery and investigation.

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