Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss is a great, atmospheric Lovecraftian game — but one frustrating feature might make me rage quit for good
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I'm a huge fan of all things Lovecraft, so I was very excited to discover Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss. One of my favorite horror games of all time is Dredge, a fishing simulator with a dark twist, and I'm always keen to explore a vast and terrifying ocean.
Since Cthulhu is a cosmic horror icon, it's no surprise I was immediately drawn to a game about him. Those who hate horror games with loads of jump scares will be happy too, as this is far more atmospheric and focuses on the mystery and investigation.
Admittedly, there's a lot to like about Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss from its fun puzzles to its multiple endings, which is why I'm even more frustrated about the fact one thing spoils the experience for me.Article continues below