Xbox leaders lay out new priorities for the company's future, and promise 'flexible pricing' and a focus on 'daily active players' by prioritizing 'hardware, content, experience, and services'
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By Demi Williams published
"We are Xbox"
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- CEO Asha Sharma and Chief Content Officer Matt Booty have laid out the plan for Xbox's future
- "Microsoft Gaming" is now simply "Xbox"
- The goal is to prioritize "daily active players" and "reevaluate our approach to exclusivity, windowing, and AI"