Xbox leaders lay out new priorities for the company's future, and promise 'flexible pricing' and a focus on 'daily active players' by prioritizing 'hardware, content, experience, and services'

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"We are Xbox"

Asha Sharma
(Image credit: Microsoft)
  • CEO Asha Sharma and Chief Content Officer Matt Booty have laid out the plan for Xbox's future
  • "Microsoft Gaming" is now simply "Xbox"
  • The goal is to prioritize "daily active players" and "reevaluate our approach to exclusivity, windowing, and AI"