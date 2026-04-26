I learned how to play Marathon, but ONI the Irish AI taught me how to feel about it
Talk deathly to me
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“Engaging affirmation protocol,” says the voice in my ear as I pull out a knife and head for the nearest loot stash. “Assert: you will be forgotten. Assert: you take relief in that realization.”
The tech minds in Silicon Valley dream of AI agents: independent systems designed to operate without oversight, booking holidays based on a single prompt, or making complex coffee orders to your tastes. Frappuccino, decaf, semi-skimmed, Lake Geneva in the summer.
But they could be dreaming bigger. In the first-person extraction shooter Marathon, one AI agent is an eerie, maternal silkworm who “helped shepherd your consciousness into your very first shell”. Another, Gaius, is committed to ensuring humanity’s survival by attending to food production as our species spreads throughout the stars. And then there’s Vulcan, who is flanked by an enormous digital lion - its skin rippling like a CRT monitor doused in water. Vulcan has some important functions too, but thanks to the big cat, it’s a little difficult to concentrate on what they say.Article continues below