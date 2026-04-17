'I think generative AI is going to get much faster and much better' — The Fallout creator might be optimistic about the technology's impact on games, but I'm not so sure
Features
By Lewis Maddison published
Tim Cain, of all people?
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Tim Cain, the revered creator of Fallout and The Outer Worlds, has posted a video on his YouTube channel outlining his take on the future of generative AI. He speaks about the impact of the technology on various aspects of life, including games development, and offers up some i