Capcom has told investors and fans it won't use generative AI for game content

It still plans to use AI to boost development productivity, though

More broadly, Nvidia's DLSS 5 remains a part of the company's plans for the future

The backlash against Nvidia's DLSS 5, and its use of generative AI to attempt to 'enhance' visuals and realism in games, has forced the hand of a popular game publisher and developer to reassure fans about its position regarding AI.

As reported by Notebookcheck, Capcom announced in a recent investor Q&A session that it won't be using generative AI materials in games. This comes after Capcom's involvement with Nvidia, and the use of DLSS 5, was made clear, leaving fans (and even developers) worried about Capcom's AI stance.

Addressing the controversial topic, Capcom said: "Our company will not implement materials generated by our AI into game content. However, we plan to actively use this technology to improve efficiency and productivity in the game development process.

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"Therefore, we are currently exploring ways to use it in various areas such as graphics, sound, and programming."

Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem (and seemingly future games) will feature DLSS 5, and while it will be optional for players to use the tech, it's a fine line Capcom is walking concerning generative AI here.

Using DLSS 5 arguably still counts as employing generative AI in games, given that it has been shown to change some environment and character details. That said, this isn't clear cut, and bringing in DLSS 5 doesn't technically count as the use of generative AI assets or materials (props or artwork) like we've seen in Crimson Desert, as Nvidia has clarified.

A helping hand?

(Image credit: Nvidia / Capcom)

The good news is that Capcom's use of generative AI (outside of DLSS 5) should help developers when creating concept art or other ideas around game environments.

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However, Capcom's reassurance might not sit well with fans, particularly given fears that DLSS 5 might serve as the first step towards generative AI becoming a mainstay in gaming — or worse, open the gateway to generative AI materials being used in games.

DLSS 5 and many other forms of AI pose a significant risk to handcrafted, unique game artwork, and also threaten the livelihood of developers, considering the game industry's recent trend of mass layoffs.

At this rate, it seems as though gamers can only hope that AI is kept largely at bay within the gaming world, and the backlash from fans may help to achieve that.

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