Adobe's legal chief calls for creator protection as policymakers and tech companies reframe copyright in the era of AI
Features
By Craig Hale published
Copyright needs to be balanced with creator and consumer protection, Adobe legal chief tells us
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
Speaking with TechRadar Pro in an exclusive interview at Adobe Summit 2026, the company's Chief Legal Officer, Louise Pentland, urged policymakers to resist radical changes, and for courts and companies instead to focus on a more pragmatic approach.
At the same time, Pentland also advocated for tech companies to get involved – not to redefine copyright law, but to maintain authenticity and protect creators in this era of AI assistance.
"We don't want it to stifle innovation," she said, "but at the same time, we can't leave it completely unchecked."Article continues below