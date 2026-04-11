'Small business owners have significant creative control from start to finish' — VistaPrint reveals the thinking behind its new AI logo maker service and how to stand out in the crowd

There's just no escaping AI these days - especially, and controversially, in the realm of design, where VistaPrint recently unveiled a new AI logo creation tool that aims to streamline the design process for small businesses.

I tested the VistaPrint AI Logomaker (read the review here), finding the whole process to be fast and fun. If you're not a professional designer, it delivers pretty much everything you need to brand your business online and offline through a series of text prompts.

But I had questions. I wanted to how the tool came about, what (if anything) makes it different from all the other AI logo designers around, and how the rights around its AI-generated images work, which is a big concern for any business.

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So, I spoke with Patrick Llewellyn, Vice President, Digital and Design Services at VistaPrint about branding, AI logos, and how small businesses can stand out

You can check out the VistaPrint AI Logomaker by clicking here.

VistaPrint has seen millions of successful designs over the years. How has that decades-long history of 'what works' for small businesses been used to train this AI? Is there a human-vetted 'design logic' built into the tool?

With 25 years of e