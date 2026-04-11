'Small business owners have significant creative control from start to finish' — VistaPrint reveals the thinking behind its new AI logo maker service and how to stand out in the crowd

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I spoke with Patrick Llewellyn, Vice President, Digital and Design Services at VistaPrint about branding, AI logos, and how small businesses can stand out

An AI logo example using VistaPrint&#039;s AI logo maker to create branding for a coffee shop
(Image credit: VistaPrint // Future)

There's just no escaping AI these days - especially, and controversially, in the realm of design, where VistaPrint recently unveiled a new AI logo creation tool that aims to streamline the design process for small businesses.

I tested the VistaPrint AI Logomaker (read the review here), finding the whole process to be fast and fun. If you're not a professional designer, it delivers pretty much everything you need to brand your business online and offline through a series of text prompts.

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  • VistaPrint has seen millions of successful designs over the years. How has that decades-long history of 'what works' for small businesses been used to train this AI? Is there a human-vetted 'design logic' built into the tool?

With 25 years of e